JoAnna Baltzo of Personal Growth Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mysticism and psychics have long intrigued the entire world. Whether we are struggling with career challenges, a rocky love life, battling health issues, or just trying to navigate difficult situations, by consulting with an expert psychic we can get the much-needed guidance we’re looking for and the answers we seek. While there are many imposters or con artists who pretend to be psychics the ones who are genuinely spiritually gifted can help us see past our hurdles, put our mind at ease, help us live up to our full potential, and find our true life’s purpose.

JoAnna Baltzo is one such professional psychic. JoAnna is a highly sought after international noted psychic and lecturer, a consultant with various legal and law enforcement agencies in cases involving murders and missing persons, a certified Master hypnotherapist, personal consultant, and founder of Personal Growth Center.

With her natural and innate gifts, JoAnna brings insight and healing to her clients worldwide.

“My mission as a personal psychic and educated therapist is to help people live brighter, joyful, more wholesome lives. One of my biggest hopes is for all people to shift from afflicted to healed. Whatever troubling issues may be plaguing you I will give you advice on your path in life so you can find true happiness. You will not only acquire clarity, but peace of mind so instead of approaching the future with trepidation you will look forward to it with confidence, hope, and love.”

During her readings people can ask what they wish, and she divulges basic information so it becomes an enlightening, easygoing conversation. Known for her engaging disposition, empathy, and practical approach, JoAnna truly cares about the wellbeing of her clients and the wellbeing of our entire planet. She encourages us to radiate selflessness, be kind to one another and all of creation, and we can live in abundance and generate a more unified, luminous world.

Both a psychic and a medium, she receives information from both spirits and the universe. In fact, when she was only four years old, she sensed and predicted her aunt’s passing. Her remarkable gifts continued throughout the years, and she knew she had to follow her calling to use her heightened awareness and abilities to guide her clients to find their higher sense of self and find meaning in a world that can be very challenging, chaotic, evil, and undergoing significant transition.

Through her work as a Medium she also serves as a bridge between the spiritual world and the physical world.

“I acquire such joy when I provide my clients with messages from their loved ones that give them closure and support from the pain they may go through. People are able to ask their loved ones questions and get the answers they seek and acquire closure, peace, and resolution.”

Moreover JoAnna works with detectives to find missing people, is a master hypnotist helping people overcome fears, anxieties, and phobia, as well as a Spiritual counselor to help us build and maintain inner peace, well-being, and balance. In fact, her heart is so magnanimous she became an ordained minister.

JoAnna is our much-needed teacher, guide, and healer.

Through JoAnna’s altruistic work she brings humanity out of pain and struggle towards pure unconditional love and light.

Close Up Radio will feature JoAnna Baltzo in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday January 19th at 4 p.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit http://www.joannabaltzo.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno