Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market Size, Key Players & Forecast 2028, Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market Value and CAGR

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics and diagnostics market was valued at USD 7932.91 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 26776.58 million by 2029, with an anticipated CAGR of 25.90%, during the forecast period (2020-2029).

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a serious liver disease that affects approximately one out of every hundred people in the United States. Fat accumulation in the liver causes the condition, which can lead to inflammation and cirrhosis. There are currently no effective treatments for NASH, but several novel therapies are in the works. Vedolizumab (Tecentriq), which was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is one of the most promising new therapies for NASH (FDA). Vedolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of a specific protein called CD22 on liver cells. Vedolizumab has been shown in studies to reduce liver inflammation and improve liver function in people with NASH.



Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The prevalence of NASH has been increasing in recent years, especially in developed countries. The main reasons for this are obesity and the increasing incidence of hepatitis C virus (HCV). HCV is a major cause of death worldwide, and its incidence is increasing due to the increased use of intravenous drugs and HAART therapy. NASH causes inflammation and damage to the liver cells. Over time, this can lead to cirrhosis and even death.

There are currently two approved medications for treatment of NASH: fibric acid derivatives (such as gemfibrozil or fenofibrate) and tiazolidinediones (such as rosiglitazone or pioglitazone). These drugs work by reducing the production of fat in the liver. There are also several experimental therapies being studied for treatment of NASH, including monoclonal antibodies against HCV NS5A protein, siRNA directed against HCV RNA polymerase III, and direct-acting antiviral agents such as sofosbuvir or adefovir.

However, there are still many unanswered questions about the best way to treat NASH, so there is still room for improvement in the field.



Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market Keyplayers

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.; Cibio; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; BioPredictive; and Echosens are some of the key players in this market.



Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market Segmentations

By Drugs Type

• Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

• Ocaliva

• Elafibranor

• Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc

By Sales Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Online Provider

• Retail Pharmacy



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market, by Application

2.4.1. Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size by Application: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) THERAPEUTICS AND DIAGNOSTICS MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) THERAPEUTICS AND DIAGNOSTICS MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market

5. GLOBAL NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) THERAPEUTICS AND DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - By Product

5.3.1. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Product 1

5.3.2. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Product 2

5.3.3. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Product 3

5.3.4. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Product 4

6. GLOBAL NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) THERAPEUTICS AND DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - By Application

6.2.1. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Application 1

6.2.2. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Application 2

6.2.3. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Application 3

6.2.4. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market - Application 4

Toc Continue………………………..



