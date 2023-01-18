Government Chief Leads Moroccan Delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos

MOROCCO, January 18 - The delegation in Davos, Switzerland, includes Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Industry and Trade, Leila Benali, Minister for Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Mohcine Jazouli, Minister Delegate for Investment, Convergence and Assessment of Public Policies, and Ali Seddiki, Director General of the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development.

The Forum will be attended by more than 2,500 heads of state, public actors, heads of major companies and officials of international and non-governmental organizations. In addition, more than 50 heads of state and government are participating in the 2023 edition of the Forum, which is marked by many geopolitical, economic and social challenges.

The theme of this year's event is "Cooperation in a Fragmented World," and discussions will focus on inflation, the dangers of recession, energy transition, climate change, and the future of developing economies.

MAP-17 January 2023