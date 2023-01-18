LAURU HOUSE OF CHIEFS MET PM SOGAVARE

Representatives of the Lauru House of Chiefs met Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare at his office this morning.

The courtesy visit was to update as well as seek advice, assistance and support from the Prime Minister on the establishment of the Lauru ‘Padevatovato’ (Lauru House of Chiefs).

The Five chiefs representing 350 tribes in the Province presented to Prime Minister Sogavare, LPDV’s mandate; the legal custodian of Lauru Custom and Culture, revive, maintain and protect Lauru culture and custom and maintain peace and address traditional related conflicts using traditional rules or laws.

The Lauru Padevatovato President, William Kutini strongly believed, “the absence of traditional wisdom contributed to the downfall of the nation during the ethnic crisis.”

As a compliment to the Lauru Land Conference Charitable Organization, the Lauru Padevatovato seeks to be the legal custodian of Lauru custom and culture and address issues not covered under the faith based LLCTC constitution, both serving the interest of Lauru people, Kutini explained.

The Chiefs are indebted to Prime Minister Sogavare for always supportive towards the effort of the Lauru chiefly system and traditional governance in general.

“Thank you Prime Minister for all your assistance. We will not forget all your good works to the Lauru House of Chiefs and our people.”

Prime Minister Sogavare was pleased with the presentation and congratulated the people of Choiseul province for advancing and keeping proper formal records of their custom and culture.

“Consensus is the best approach. Choiseul Province is ahead of other Provinces in terms of formalizing its custom,” he stated.

He however adds, certain areas of the Lauru custom needs education where leaders and people sit down and dialogue over certain customs (reasons) in the context of modern society.

On the Lauru House of Chiefs’ request for advice, assistance, support and recognition, Prime Minister Sogavare affirmed, a meeting of all three Choiseul Members of Parliament will precede a tangible response……….. Ends///.