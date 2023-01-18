Substation Automation System Market Size, Scope, Growth, Key Players & Forecast 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Substation Automation System Market Value and CAGR

The global substation automation system market is expected to be valued at US$ 29.12 Billion in 2024. overall demand for substation automation system is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 55.69 Billion by 2034.

Substation automation systems (SAS) are networked control systems that control the functions of substations. SAS can improve the reliability, capacity, and efficiency of substations by automating essential tasks such as electric power generation, transmission, and distribution, voltage regulation, and load shedding. A substation automation system is a collection of hardware and software components that are used to monitor and control an electrical system, both locally and remotely.

Substation automation refers to using data from intelligent electronic devices (IEDs), control and automation capabilities within the substation, and control commands from remote users using SCADA to control power-system (switch yard) devices.



Substation Automation System Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth of Substation Automation System market is attributed to the increasing demand for automation in distribution sectors, such as transmission and distribution, oil and gas, fertilizer, metallurgy, pulp and paper, food and beverage, water resources and wastewater treatment. Increased adoption of smart grid technologies is also another key factor contributing to the growth of the Substation Automation System market.

The risk factors associated with the Substation Automation System market include rising compliance costs, vulnerability to cyberattacks, erratic power supply and rising financing costs.



Substation Automation System Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the substation automation system market are Hitachi ABB Power Grids (Switzerland), Siemens Energy (Germany), General Electric (US), Cisco (US), and Schneider Electric (France).



Substation Automation System Market Segmentations

By Product Substation Automation System Market has been segmented into:

• Transmission Substations

• Distribution Substations

By End-user Substation Automation System Market has been segmented into:

• Utilities

• Steel

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Transportation



