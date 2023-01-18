Veterinary Antibiotic Market Size, Scope, Growth, Key Players & Forecast 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary Antibiotic Market Value and CAGR

The veterinary antibiotics market size was valued at USD 950 million in 2023 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.63% from 2023 to 2033.

Veterinary antibiotics are a type of medication used by veterinarians to treat various diseases in animals. They are specially formulated to combat specific types of bacteria, and they can be very effective when administered correctly. Many veterinary antibiotics are also available over the counter, and they are sometimes used in conjunction with other treatments such as vaccines or pain relief medications. It is important to be aware of the potential side effects of veterinary antibiotics, as well as the proper way to administer them, in order to ensure that your pet receives the best possible care.



Veterinary Antibiotic Market Growth Drivers and Risks

There are a few veterinary antibiotics that are used extensively in the treatment of bacterial infections in animals. These antibiotics have been shown to be effective against a variety of bacteria, making them an important tool in the arsenal against pet health problems. However, due to the potential for antibiotic resistance, veterinarians must be vigilant about prescribing these medications appropriately and monitoring their patients for side effects.

Veterinary antibiotic growth drivers include increasing awareness of the benefits of using these drugs to treat animal health issues and increased investment into research and development by pharmaceutical companies.

Risk factors for antibiotic resistance include misuse or overuse of antibiotics by veterinarians and owners, improper storage of medications, and contact with diseased animals.



Veterinary Antibiotic Market Keyplayers

Global leader in veterinary antibiotics with a market are Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Ceva Santé Animale



Veterinary Antibiotic Market Segmentations

1) By Product:

• Anti-parasitic

• Anti-bacterial

• Others

2) By End User:

• Livestock

• Companion Animals

3) By Administration:

• Premixes

• Injections

• Oral Powders

• Oral Solutions

• Others



Table of content

1. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Product

6.3. Segmentation By End-User

6.4. Segmentation By Route Of Administration

7. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Product

7.2.1. Anti-Parasitics

7.2.2. Anti-Bacterials

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Segmentation By End User

7.3.1. Livestock

7.3.2. Companion Animals

7.4. Segmentation By Route Of Administration

7.4.1. Oral

7.4.2. Others

8. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Strategic Collaborations And Partnerships To Drive Innovations

8.2. Development Of Chewable Tablets

8.3. Super-Combo Parasiticides

8.4. New Treatments For Arthritis

8.5. Production Of Generic Drugs For Animal Care

Toc Continue………………………..



