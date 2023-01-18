Allergy Diagnostics Market Size to Grow $8.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments (Immunoassay Analyzer, ELISA Analyzer, Luminometer), Service), Allergen (Food, Inhaled, Drug), Test Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global allergy diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Allergy Diagnostics Market"

358 - Tables

46 - Figures

301 - Pages

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 8.2 billion by 2026 CAGR 11.1% Historical Data 2016–2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & service, allergen, test type, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), APAC (Japan, China, India, Australia, and the RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), bioMérieux SA (France), Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria), EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany), HollisterStier Allergy (US), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), AESKU.GROUP GmbH (Germany), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Astra Biotech GmbH (Germany), and Erba Group (UK). Key Market Opportunities Use of mHealth in allergy diagnosis Key Market Drivers Rising environmental pollution levels

The growth of this market is driven by the high incidence of allergic diseases and associated heavy economical burden, rising environmental pollution levels, increasing funds by organizations in allergy diagnostics, and the increasing access to healthcare insurance.

Based on product & service, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market. The large share of the consumables segment can be attributed to the increasing cases of allergies and the need for rapid tests to diagnose allergic conditions. The consumables segment is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on test type, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into in vivo tests and in vitro tests. In 2020, the in vivo tests segment accounted for the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of various in vivo tests, such as skin prick tests. These tests are dependable, safe, convenient, and cost-effective, as compared to in vitro tests.

Based on allergens, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens. In 2020, the inhaled allergens segment accounted for the largest share of the allergy diagnostics market due to the increasing environmental pollution and rising pollen coupled with other factors such as fungus, mold, and dust.

Based on end user, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, academic research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the segment can be primarily attributed to the preference for proper diagnosis from a specialist, rising awareness regarding the management of allergic diseases, and the availability of funds for the operation of independent diagnostic laboratories.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global allergy diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market, mainly due to the developing healthcare infrastructure, lifestyle changes and climatic conditions, increase in ozone and industrial pollution levels, and the rising demand for quality medical care.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), bioMérieux SA (France), Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria), EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany), HollisterStier Allergy (US), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), AESKU.GROUP GmbH (Germany), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Astra Biotech GmbH (Germany), and Erba Group (UK).

