GOOD Meat Receives Approval to Commercialize Serum-Free Media

GOOD Meat, the cultivated meat division of food technology company Eat Just, Inc., announced today that it has been given a new, first-in-the-world regulatory approval by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for the use of serum-free media for the production of cultivated meat. This technical and regulatory milestone will lead to greater scalability, lower manufacturing costs and a more sustainable product. It also paves the way for the production of larger quantities of real, high-quality chicken made from cells instead of slaughtered animals.

GOOD Meat obtained approval from SFA for its first chicken product in November 2020 and a subsequent approval for new formats of its pioneering poultry in November 2021. With the latest regulatory approval for serum-free cultivation media, the U.S.-based food tech firm will soon transition to a more efficient and favorable production process.

"Not too long ago, observers thought removing serum was a major limiting step to scaling cultivated meat. I could not be prouder of our team for doing just that and receiving approval to commercialize it this week. It's yet another step forward for our company, the cultivated meat industry and the health of our planet," said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just.

GOOD Meat remains the only cultivated meat producer in the world with the ability to sell to consumers and since its launch in Singapore, the company's chicken has been featured on menus at fine dining establishments, hawker stalls and via food delivery. Beginning this month, diners can reserve weekly tables to enjoy cultivated chicken at Huber's Butchery, one of Singapore's premier producers and suppliers of high-quality meat products.

Today's regulatory news comes as bioreactors are being installed as part of the construction process of GOOD Meat's Singapore production center that will have the capacity to make tens of thousands of pounds of meat. The facility will house the single-largest bioreactor in the cultivated meat industry to date: a 6,000-liter vessel built in partnership with bioreactor technology leader ABEC, Inc. The demonstration plant is slated to open in 2023 and will be running the serum-free production process.

"We congratulate GOOD Meat on achieving this milestone in scaling up cultivated meat production. This complements the company's work in Singapore to build and operate its bioreactor facility where over 50 research scientists and engineers will develop innovative capabilities in the cultivated meat space such as media optimisation, process development, and texturization of cultivated meat products," said Damian Chan, Executive Vice President of the Singapore Economic Development Board. "GOOD Meat is a key member of our growing ecosystem of more than 70 alternative protein companies and we look forward to their continued contributions in driving agrifood innovation from Singapore for the region and beyond."

"Removing serum from cultivated meat production can drive down costs and set the stage for expanded commercialization of sustainable protein. Given Singapore's reputation as a global launchpad for scalable food security solutions, we're hopeful that other nations will also soon embrace this smarter way of making meat," said Mirte Gosker, Managing Director of the Good Food Institute APAC.

"Today's announcement is yet another significant step for this cutting-edge industry. AMPS Innovation members continue to advance the food landscape with new methods of producing high-quality, safe products to support commercialization of cultivated meat, poultry, and seafood," said Robert Rankin, Executive Director, Association For Meat, Poultry And Seafood Innovation.

