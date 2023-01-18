IPVERSE (IPVN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed IPVERSE (IPVN) on January 17, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IPVN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a digital contents protocol project using NFT, IPVERSE (IPVN) builds a network for trading all kinds of Intellectual Properties (IPs). Its native token IPVN has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 17, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing IPVERSE

The IP market is undergoing rapid growth due to its extensive reach societally, technologically, and economically. However, a comprehensive solution for servicing IP has yet to be developed.

IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that offers a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users. It creates another kind of asset called IPV ("IPVN" on LBank Exchange due to the ticker duplication) Tokens by enabling the free trading of intellectual property between users and creators, thereby encouraging creative activity.

Creators from around the world can create and register their own IPs in the IPVERSE ecosystem. As a result, users can introduce various IPs, and creators are given equal opportunities without any kind of financial discrimination. The work of creators registered through IPVERSE becomes a digital asset with NFT, creating an environment where they can show high value. In this way, a variety of digital assets for artworks can be produced and traded as NFT with its irreplicability, scarcity, and security.

Users can browse through various IP content that are regularly added on the IPVERSE platform. By expanding the IP transaction platform and its ecosystem, users around the world can experience an ecosystem and use the IPVN token to trade.

By eliminating the complexity of the existing payment systems, crowdfunding through IPVERSE can register a creator's more developed IP and issue a new token that symbolizes the IP work. Through this crowdfunding method, new content IPs can be registered and traded, providing diverse revenue to users.

IPVERSE leverages blockchain's transparency to complement the opacity of IP owners' transactions. All users can communicate, connect, and scale, making it more secure to use IP. It also reduces the time and cost of IP transactions by leveraging the distribution of blockchain, and establishes a global IP transaction system that is not affected by foreign exchange rates, remittances, and fees through P2P transactions using currency integration that is not linked to fiat currency.

About IPVN Token

IPVN is the native token of IPVERSE ecosystem. It strengthens the capabilities of blockchain-based services. Furthermore, it provides an environment where users can own and create new IPs.

In addition to IP transactions, users can also receive IPVN token for community contributions. The contents of users in DApp service include SNS sharing and other activities. With these events, users will receive IPVN token and re-consume the reward by combining various promotional elements into the DApp service.

Based on ERC-20, IPVN has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e., 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 42% is allocated for building the ecosystem, 20% is provided for public sale, 4% is provided for private sale, 17% will be used for marketing and building partnerships, 8% is allocated to the team and advisors, 4% is provided for rewards, 3% is provided for the bounty, and the remaining 2% is reserved by the company.

IPVN token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 17, 2023, investors who are interested in the IPVERSE investment can easily buy and sell IPVN token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

