Synergies Work Celebrates 2022 Achievements, Looks Ahead to Creation of One World Where People With Disabilities Belong

Nonprofit that has empowered over 200 aspiring entrepreneurs in the disability community has an ambitious new goal: supporting 1 million entrepreneurs with disabilities by 2027

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synergies Work, an Atlanta nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs with disabilities, today recapped major milestones it achieved in 2022. The nonprofit continues to work alongside its sponsoring organizations and supporters to bridge the opportunity gaps between the disability and business communities. Among its most notable achievements last year, Synergies Work:

Launched the Synergies Learning Hub, an online platform that provides resources, grants, and a community for aspiring entrepreneurs with disabilities

Participated in the Moonshot Initiative along with nine other international incubators and accelerators invited to the Clinton Global Initiative to announce a commitment toward entrepreneurship in the disability space

Received 2nd Place and Audience Favorite recognitions at the Truist Foundation's Inspire Awards

Presented at the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) annual conference and listed as a resource on the SBA Digital Alliance

Formed key partnerships with ZenBusiness and National Federation of the Blind/SmartJob/Enable Ventures

"We're very proud of our accomplishments last year—as well as the accomplishments of our many innovative program participants—but our work is just beginning and we need to keep moving forward," said Synergies Work Founder and CEO Aarti Sahgal. "We anticipate that 2023 will be a banner year for us in helping even more aspiring entrepreneurs with disabilities to live to their fullest potential."

Among programs planned for 2023, Synergies Work will launch its Synergies Market, a central online marketplace for disabled entrepreneurs to be discovered, earn sales, and scale their businesses, and will also host its inaugural EDDIE Awards on April 27 that will celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs with disabilities from across the nation. The nonprofit also continues to unite business partners, changemakers, entrepreneurial teams, software developers, and other professionals who are committed to building a truly inclusive ecosystem—what the organization refers to as a "grassroots movement in venture creation."

To date, Synergies Work programs have supported over 200 entrepreneurs and helped to launch over 70 new startups. The organization has committed to supporting 1 million new entrepreneurs with disabilities by 2027.

"It's an ambitious goal, but one that absolutely requires fulfillment," added Sahgal. "We're excited for the future and remain deeply grateful for the support and commitment of our sponsors, advocates, and partners in the business community—without them, our work would not be possible."

At current time, there are 61 million U.S. adults who have a disability. Additionally, people with disabilities account for over half of those living in long-term poverty.

This short video provides a look into the Synergies Work story and mission.

About Synergies Work

Founded in 2016, Synergies Work is the largest business incubator and accelerator for entrepreneurs with disabilities in the United States. The organization serves entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey—from ideation to exit. With the goal of building one world where people with disabilities belong, Synergies Work helps entrepreneurs with disabilities launch, grow, and maintain sustainable small businesses. Its approach is based on a fundamental belief that all individuals have boundless talent, an inherent curiosity to explore, and a passion to succeed. Synergies Work has received the Dave Hammis Innovation Award from the APSE (Association of People Supporting Employment First) and received 2nd Place and Audience Favorite grants from Truist Foundation's Inspire Awards. The nonprofit is also part of the Moonshot Initiative in partnership with SmartJob and Enable Ventures which was announced at the Clinton Global Initiative. For more information on Synergies Work, visit http://www.synergieswork.org or contact the organization at synergies@synergieswork.org.

