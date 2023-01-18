Cloud Native Platforms Market to Grow at 23.5% CAGR by 2030 Driven by Suppliers and Sales Statistics by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of innovative software approaches that extend beyond programmers & reach out to novice developers is a key factor driving the market

Cloud Native Platforms Market Size – USD 3,787.9 Million in 2021, Market Trends –Increasing consumer awareness regarding various benefits of deploying serverless computing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cloud Native Platforms Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Cloud Native Platforms industry. The report covers the Cloud Native Platforms Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Cloud Native Platforms market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Cloud Native Platforms market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2021-2030. The Cloud Native Platforms market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

The Global Cloud Native Platforms Market size was USD 3,787.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid adoption of Infrastructure as a Code (IaC) is a key factor driving market revenue growth. IaC is a strategy that is intended to reduce developer workload and remove the need for physical hardware configuration. In addition, by utilizing configuration files, industry professionals manage Information Technology (IT) infrastructure. IaC also aims to solve challenges associated with physical servers and configuration, as well as their high cost and lowers cost of infrastructure management. Moreover, IaC and other automation strategies combined aim to reduce time-consuming and error-prone tasks of managing IT infrastructure. As a result, end-use companies are increasingly integrating cloud native trends such as IaC into DevOps.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1345

The key companies studied in the report are: ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Apexon, IndiaNIC Infotech Limited, Cognizant, R Systems Inc., LTI – Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Ekco, Bacancy Technology, Infosys Limited, and IBM.

Increasing emphasis on improving consumer satisfaction, rising business agility, scalability, flexibility, and other factors are major factors driving market revenue growth. As businesses shift to a cloud-native future, an exponential increase in use of cloud-native technologies across multiple industries is expected. In addition, adopting newer trends can assist businesses in replacing manual, slow, or specific stacks of technology, or even reinventing their enterprise Information Technology (IT) structure towards a smoother workflow.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The public cloud segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for next-generation industrial solutions is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising complexity of business models is contributing to market revenue growth. For instance, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and others are adopted for real-time analytics, which in turn, improves business decisions. Moreover, cloud native platforms aid in optimization and managing these technologies judiciously.

The BFSI segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing application of cloud-native banking infrastructure is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Cloud-native banking infrastructure provides various benefits, for instance, cost reduction and increased cost predictability. In addition, it improves compliance and security, which are the two most significant barriers to digital transformation in the financial services industry. Furthermore, both approaches are simplified by cloud-native infrastructure, which automatically integrates new threats and regulations to ensure seamless data security and compliance.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1345

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Wide availability of skilled professionals is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, various end-use companies are significantly investing in expanding their business operations, which in turn, is contributing to market revenue growth. Moreover, companies are realizing benefits associated with utilizing cloud-based applications, such as minimized production cost, ease of resource management, and others, which are significantly contributing to market revenue growth in this region.

On 29 July 2021, Google, which is a technology, information, and internet company headquartered in Mount View, California announced its partnership with SAP, which is a German-based software solution provider to capitalize on and expand existing capabilities of cloud solutions. Both companies have previously worked together on innovations such as Fast Restart and Memory Poisoning Recovery capabilities for S/4HANA workloads, real-time access to advanced Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, and integration with industry's best cloud security and network infrastructure.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2021-2030

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Cloud Native Platforms market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1345

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud native platforms market based on deployment type, industry, and region:

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

Mobile and Entertainment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-native-platforms-market

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Smart Dust Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-dust-market

Hypersonic Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hypersonic-technology-market

Side-View Camera Systems Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/side-view-camera-systems-market

Xanthan Gum Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/xanthan-gum-market

Metadata Management Solutions Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metadata-management-solutions-market

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Network Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hybrid-fiber-coaxial-network-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a Marketresearch and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Marketintelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.