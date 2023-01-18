Cloud Native Platforms Market to Grow at 23.5% CAGR by 2030 Driven by Suppliers and Sales Statistics by Emergen Research
Increasing adoption of innovative software approaches that extend beyond programmers & reach out to novice developers is a key factor driving the market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cloud Native Platforms Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Cloud Native Platforms industry. The report covers the Cloud Native Platforms Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Cloud Native Platforms market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Cloud Native Platforms market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2021-2030. The Cloud Native Platforms market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.
The Global Cloud Native Platforms Market size was USD 3,787.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid adoption of Infrastructure as a Code (IaC) is a key factor driving market revenue growth. IaC is a strategy that is intended to reduce developer workload and remove the need for physical hardware configuration. In addition, by utilizing configuration files, industry professionals manage Information Technology (IT) infrastructure. IaC also aims to solve challenges associated with physical servers and configuration, as well as their high cost and lowers cost of infrastructure management. Moreover, IaC and other automation strategies combined aim to reduce time-consuming and error-prone tasks of managing IT infrastructure. As a result, end-use companies are increasingly integrating cloud native trends such as IaC into DevOps.
The key companies studied in the report are: ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Apexon, IndiaNIC Infotech Limited, Cognizant, R Systems Inc., LTI – Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Ekco, Bacancy Technology, Infosys Limited, and IBM.
Increasing emphasis on improving consumer satisfaction, rising business agility, scalability, flexibility, and other factors are major factors driving market revenue growth. As businesses shift to a cloud-native future, an exponential increase in use of cloud-native technologies across multiple industries is expected. In addition, adopting newer trends can assist businesses in replacing manual, slow, or specific stacks of technology, or even reinventing their enterprise Information Technology (IT) structure towards a smoother workflow.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
The public cloud segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for next-generation industrial solutions is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising complexity of business models is contributing to market revenue growth. For instance, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and others are adopted for real-time analytics, which in turn, improves business decisions. Moreover, cloud native platforms aid in optimization and managing these technologies judiciously.
The BFSI segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing application of cloud-native banking infrastructure is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Cloud-native banking infrastructure provides various benefits, for instance, cost reduction and increased cost predictability. In addition, it improves compliance and security, which are the two most significant barriers to digital transformation in the financial services industry. Furthermore, both approaches are simplified by cloud-native infrastructure, which automatically integrates new threats and regulations to ensure seamless data security and compliance.
North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Wide availability of skilled professionals is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, various end-use companies are significantly investing in expanding their business operations, which in turn, is contributing to market revenue growth. Moreover, companies are realizing benefits associated with utilizing cloud-based applications, such as minimized production cost, ease of resource management, and others, which are significantly contributing to market revenue growth in this region.
On 29 July 2021, Google, which is a technology, information, and internet company headquartered in Mount View, California announced its partnership with SAP, which is a German-based software solution provider to capitalize on and expand existing capabilities of cloud solutions. Both companies have previously worked together on innovations such as Fast Restart and Memory Poisoning Recovery capabilities for S/4HANA workloads, real-time access to advanced Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, and integration with industry's best cloud security and network infrastructure.
The report addresses the following key points:
The report estimates the expected market size from 2021-2030
The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Cloud Native Platforms market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights
Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud native platforms market based on deployment type, industry, and region:
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Retail and E-Commerce
Mobile and Entertainment
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
