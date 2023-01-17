New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces December 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the December 2022 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $215.6 million for December 2022, reflecting a 1.8% increase compared to $211.8 million for December 2021. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.79 billion, reflecting growth of 9.0% compared to $2.55 billion for the prior period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of December 2022, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $151.5 million, reflecting growth of 13.7% compared to $133.2 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.66 billion, reflecting growth of 21.6% compared to $1.37 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $87.7 million for December 2022, reflecting a 48.5% increase when compared to $59.0 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $763.0 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 6.5% decline when compared to $815.8 million for the prior period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $454.8 million for December 2022, reflecting a 12.5% increase from $404.1 million reported in December 2021. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $5.21 billion reflecting a 10.0% increase from $4.74 billion reported in the prior period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

