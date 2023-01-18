High Demand, Size, Share, Scope, Trends, and Forecast for Diagnostic Imaging Services from 2022 to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving the diagnostic imaging services market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the global market for diagnostic imaging services reached USD 40.80 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Chronic disease prevalence is on the rise, the elderly population is growing, and the healthcare diagnostic industry is experiencing rapid technological advancements related to these imaging tests, such as CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, and PET scans, among others. These factors are fueling the market's revenue growth.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has a significant financial impact on revenue growth of the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, which account for the majority of deaths and disabilities in the U.S., account for USD 4.1 trillion in annual healthcare spending in the country and are a major driver of revenue growth of the market. For instance, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes together accounted for 17.9 million Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) deaths that occur every year (1.4 million). 74% of all global deaths, or 41 million deaths each year, are caused by NCDs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the third leading cause of death across the globe, is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. A voluntary coalition of national and international organizations and agencies known as the Global Alliance Against Chronic Respiratory Diseases (GARD) supports the efforts of WHO to combat chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Another element boosting market revenue growth is the quick technical progress in diagnostic imaging services. Cancer is diagnosed in diagnostic imaging facilities using digital mammography, diagnostic radiology, and imaging techniques including CT scans, which drives up demand for these services. Modern technology, including three-dimensional (3D) visualisation, enables the creation of flexible images and high-quality pictures with multi-dimensional visualisation by merging several scanning layers.

However, two significant constraints that could impede the market's ability to increase its income are high expenses and a lack of awareness in emerging nations. People commonly minimise the severity of early physical issues like tumours, vertebral fractures, and degenerative disc disorders, which can result in underdiagnosis across the country and potentially impede market revenue growth. Numerous organ disorders, including cancer, can be caused by radiation from various diagnostic imaging examinations, which may therefore impede market revenue growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi,Ltd., UNILABS, General Electric Company, Agfa-Gevaert Group., Carestream Health., and Akumin Inc

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The X-rays segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. One of the key factors driving revenue growth of the segment is rising prevalence of lung diseases, dental problems, and bone fractures. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that oral disease affects nearly 3.5 billion people across the globe. Around 2.4 billion people, or 36% of the world's population, have infections in their permanent teeth. Every year, globally more than 530 billion children lose their natural teeth as a result of dental caries. This method of primary detection can prevent more involved, costly procedures. As a result, rising demand for X-ray diagnostic services in hospitals is contributing to revenue revenue growth of this segment.

The ambulatory surgical centers accounted for significantly rapid revenue CAGR in 2021 due to their time-saving functions, presence of sophisticated healthcare professionals, and affordable treatment options. According to the report, the U.S. has 5,375 Ambulatory Surgery Centers businesses as of 2022. Many outpatient surgery facilities have been constructed, independent of hospitals. These hospitals, also known as ambulatory surgical treatment centers, are focused on outpatient surgery and these facilities are now used for increasing number of emergency surgeries.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Several key companies in this region are investing and making partnerships with other leading companies in this diagnostic imaging services, thus driving revenue growth of the market in this region. For instance, on 6 February 2020, USARAD, a company endorsed by Siemens Healthineers that uses a radiology marketplace platform to provide radiology services to over 500 medical facilities across all 50 U.S. states and 15 other countries, partnered with Innovative medical imaging technology company Nano X Imaging Ltd.

The report bifurcates the Diagnostic Imaging Services market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

X-rays

CT Ccan

MRI

Mammogram

Ultrasound

Fluoroscopy

PET Scans

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Orthopedics

Neurology

Cardiovascular and thoracic

Obstetrics and Gynecology

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Thank you for reading our report.

