Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the blood transfusion diagnostics market. As per TBRC’s blood transfusion diagnostics market forecast, the blood transfusion diagnostics market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.68 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the blood transfusion diagnostics market is due to patients undergoing surgical procedures need a blood transfusion to replace the lost blood during the procedure. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood transfusion diagnostics market share. Major players in the blood transfusion diagnostics market include BAG Health Care GmbH, Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Immucor Inc.,

Trending Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Trend

The growing demand for advanced diagnostic measures and growing prevalence of infectious diseases associated with pathogens such as bacteria & viruses increase the preference for nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT/NAT) to increase blood safety, improve efficiency and reduce the turnaround time of the results. NAT is a technique that helps detect a particular nucleic acid, virus, or bacteria that acts as a pathogen in blood, tissue, or urine. NAT is highly sensitive and specific for viral nucleic acids and amplifies the region of targeted viral DNA and detects them earlier than the other traditional methods and narrows the period of infectious diseases. For example, XCRP Diagnostic Inc. and Luminex Corporations entered into a licensing agreement of XCR Diagnostic's Xtreme Chain Reaction Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology. In this deal, Luminex got the exclusive rights to use the XCR Diagnostic's NAAT technology for their future molecular diagnostic portfolio.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segments

• By Type: Instruments and Kits, Reagents, Other Types

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Plasma Fractionation Companies

• By Technology: Western Blot, ELISA, Nucleic Acid Amplification, Fluorescence assay, Rapid Test

• By Application: Blood Grouping, Disease Screening

• By Geography: The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blood transfusion diagnostics are used to conduct tests before the transfusion of blood from donor-recipient such as blood grouping disease screening.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blood transfusion diagnostics global market size, drivers and trends, blood transfusion diagnostics global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and blood transfusion diagnostics global market growth across geographies. The blood transfusion diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

