Corn Powder Market size is estimated to reach US $26.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat foods and the rising growth of the bakery industry are some of the factors driving the Global Corn Powder Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Corn Powder Market size is estimated to reach $26.4 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Corn powder is also called corn flour and contains high calories and carbohydrates. Corn powder is a type of dietary fiber that is derived from corn starch. Corn powder helps to increase the intake of folic acid and reduces various types of diseases. Corn powder is used as a food ingredient that helps to enhance the texture and taste of food. Corn powder is created from whole dried corn kernels that have been ground into flour. Since it contains the hull, germ, and endosperm of corn, it is a whole grain flour. Corn Powder is often yellow, although it can also be white or blue depending on the type of corn used. It has the same fine, smooth texture as whole wheat flour. Corn powder is primarily utilized in bakery products, but it is also employed in a variety of skin exploitations. Corn flour is commonly used in the manufacture of healthy pet diets. Furthermore, it is utilized in a variety of food industries, including bakery items, snacks, and ready-to-eat foods, among others. Corn powder is used as an alternative for rice and wheat or mixed with wheat flour as a gluten-free product. Corn powder offers baked dishes and other meals structure. It's frequently coupled with a binder, like eggs, to give it shape. Corn powder is often used in bread, muffins, waffles, pancakes, battered and fried meals, blinis, and other baked goods. Corn powder is like a thickening agent that is used to thicken soups and other liquid-based dishes including sauces, gravies, and custard. Growing preference for ready-to-eat foods and the rising consumption of bakery products are some of the factors driving the Corn Powder Global Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Corn Powder Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, in 2021 North America held a dominant market share. It is owing to the changing consumption pattern and hectic lifestyle among consumers. Owing to busy schedules, people are always consuming packaged foods, and thus the demand for Corn Powder roses. Corn Powder is used in various types of snacks in order to enhance its taste and texture so, manufacturers are using cornflour to make a variety of food that is available in the form of packaged food. According to the United States Grains Council, about 69.8 million metric tons of corn are exported to the United States in 2020. Moreover, corn production grew in the U.S. at a rate of 7% in 2020, and owing to this, its adoption rises in various industries and thus enhancing the market growth.

2. Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat foods and the rising growth of the bakery industry are some of the factors driving the Global Corn Powder Market. However, growing health problems owing to excessive consumption of corn powder are one of the factors impeding the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Corn Powder Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Corn Powder Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The Global Corn Powder Market based on the application can be further segmented into Bakery and Confectionery, Snacks, Pharmaceuticals, and Others.

Corn Powder Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Use Industry : The Global Corn Powder Market based on the End-Use Industry can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others.

Corn Powder Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Corn Powder Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Corn Powder Industry are -

1. Bonn Group

2. Ferrero International S.A.

3. Crown Bakeries

4. Cargill Inc.

5. Clariant AG

