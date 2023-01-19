The Importance of Having a Website for Small Businesses in Todays Digital Age
Despite the pandemic, digitization growth makes slow progress
Rethinking web design”DILLENBURG, HESSEN, GERMANY, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According a report conducted by Top Design Firms so far 28% of small businesses for various reasons don't have a website despite the pandemic.
One of the main reasons is that they don't have the resources and skills to create one. Another reason is that many companies mainly rely on social media and recommendation from past customers.
Majority of SMB's who posses a website pretend that maintaining a website is a challenge and costy despite the fact that during pandemic, digitization became more important. Some website owners claim that boosting more organic traffic through SEO was their biggest challenge.
In today’s digital age, having a website is essential for small businesses. With the rise of the internet, customers are increasingly turning to the web to find the products and services they need. Having a website gives small businesses the opportunity to reach a wider audience and build a strong online presence.
A website is a great way to showcase products and services, as well as providing customers with information about the business, as well as to highlight special offers and provide customer service, and even accept payments. A website provides the best way to stay connected and build relationships with clients.
Finally, having a website gives small businesses the chance to stand out from the competition. By investing in a website, small businesses can ensure they stay ahead of the competition and remain competitive in today’s digital landscape.
