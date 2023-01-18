E Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Value and CAGR

During the forecast period, the global e Commerce automotive aftermarket market is expected to grow from $24.1 billion in 2018 to $40 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6%.

In automotive e-commerce, which is also known as automotive electronic commerce, vehicles and parts are purchased and sold online. Public websites sell automotive parts to DIY customers and service professionals in the automotive e-commerce aftermarket.



E Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Increasing disposable incomes, which are accompanied by industrialization and urbanization, are the main reasons for a rise in automobile sales in APAC. In addition, cars in this country have become older as a result of technological advancements and strong safety regulations. As a result of the government's efforts to improve their communications infrastructure, more inhabitants now have internet access.



E Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Key players

The key companies operating in E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market are Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Amazon.com, Inc.; CATI S.p.A.; eBay Inc.; LKQ Corporation; and Denso Corporation.



E Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentations

By E-commerce Retail

• Third Party Retailers

• Direct To Customer

By Products

• Parts

• Braking

• Brake Pads

• Hydraulics & Hardware

• Rotor & Drum

• Steering and Suspension

• Control Arms

• Ball Joints

• Tie Rods

• Sway Bar Links

• Bushings

• Bearings/Seals

• Coil Springs

• Hub Assemblies

By Consumer

• B2C

• B to Big B

• B To Small B



Table of content

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4.E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5.E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of E-Commerce Providers

5.1.2 Increased Replacement Rates Boost B2C Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Counterfeit Auto Parts Overshadow Original Components

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rise in DIY and DIFM Consumers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Customer Awareness for Automotive Aftermarket

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket –Market Analysis

6.1 E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

…TOC TO BE CONTINUED.



