Medical Ceramics Market Dynamics, Size, Regional Analysis, Key Highlights, Scope and Forecast to 2030 | Emergen Research

Rise in demand for implantable devices is driving medical ceramics market revenue growth

Medical Ceramics Market Size – USD 2.48 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Increase in the number of hip and knee replacement procedures” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the medical ceramics market is predicted to grow at a 6.6% revenue CAGR over the forecast period, reaching a value of USD 2.48 billion in 2021. Implants, prosthetics, and other medical equipment are typically made of medical-grade ceramics. Medical ceramics can be used to replace or repair the connective tissues that support the musculoskeletal system of the human body. In medical, they can also be utilised as bone screws, dental implants, and orthopaedic implants. The market for medical ceramics is expanding significantly, largely because all-ceramic implants are becoming more widely accepted and because more people are becoming aware of its potential uses in orthopaedic and dental procedures. Increased private investment in the industry as well as rising demand for medical ceramics across a variety of applications are the main drivers of the market for medical ceramics.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Medical Ceramics market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Medical Ceramics market:

CeramTec, CoorsTek, DePuy Synthes, H.C. Stark, Kyocera, Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M, and Rauschert.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The market segment with the highest revenue share in 2021 was bioinert ceramics. As a result of their high level of biocompatibility, the market is anticipated to grow. After the initial fibrous tissue response coats the ceramic and renders it bioinert, bioinert ceramics have no interaction with the environment of the body. The great ability of bioactive ceramics to support mending mechanisms is what fuels the segment's income. Bioactive ceramics are ceramics created with a special biological activity to repair injured organs. Bioactivity is the ability to directly contact living bone following implantation in bony defects when it comes to healing bone tissues.

The biggest revenue share in 2021 was accounted for by the dentistry applications segment. The segment's expansion can be linked to the increase in demand for dental restorations in the dental industry. Ceramic materials are used in dental brackets, crowns, veneers, implants, and fillings.

In 2021, the hospital segment's revenue share was the highest. The increased patient load brought on by an increase in the prevalence of joint disorders, dental problems, and a range of other ailments is a significant factor boosting this segment's market revenue. Due to hospitals' excellent medical facilities, simple access to complex surgeries and alternative financing options are also contributing to the segment's growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical ceramics market on the basis of type, applications end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bioinert Ceramics

Bioactive Ceramics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Dental Applications

Orthopedic Applications

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Centers

Others

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Medical Ceramics Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

