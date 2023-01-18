Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Value and CAGR

At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%, the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market size is projected to increase from $1.5 billion in 2019 to $1.25 billion in 2023.

Pegfilgrastim is a biosimilar of the drug Pegfilgrastim, which is used to treat neutropenia, a condition in which the body lacks sufficient neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that fights infections. Pegfilgrastim is a long-lasting version of filgrastim. It is given as a single injection to increase the production of neutrophils in the body.



Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Possible market drivers for pegfilgrastim biosimilars in the Asia-Pacific region include the rising rate of cancer, which can cause neutropenia, and the desire to lower healthcare costs by using biosimilars instead of more expensive brand-name medications.

On the other hand, regulatory obstacles and uncertainty, as well as potential patent issues and competition from other biosimilars and treatments, could be market restraints.



Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the global Coherus BioSciences; Biocon/ Mylan; Sandoz (Novartis); Mundipharma GmbH; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.



Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Segmentations

By Application

• Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia

• Transplantation

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Mail-Order Pharmacies



Table of content

1. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Segmentation By Geography

2.2. Segmentation By Application

2.3. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

3. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Segmentation By Application

3.2.1. Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia

3.2.2. Transplantation

3.2.3. Others

3.3. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

3.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies

3.3.2. Retail Pharmacies

3.3.3. Mail Order Pharmacies

4. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Trends And Strategies

4.1. Revised FDA Regulations To Facilitate Biosimilar Drug Development

4.2. Robust Research & Development

4.3. Large Number Of Strategic Partnerships

4.4. Growing Mergers And Acquisitions

4.5. Demand For Biosimilars In The Treatment Of Neutropenia

5. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market

5.1. Impact On Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market

5.2. Clinical Trial Delays

5.3. Impact On Patients

5.4. Impact On Major Players

5.5. Future Outlook

….TOC TO BE CONTINUDE.



