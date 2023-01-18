Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 338,774 in the last 365 days.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Some of the key players in the global Coherus BioSciences; Biocon/ Mylan; Sandoz (Novartis); Mundipharma GmbH; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Value and CAGR

At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%, the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market size is projected to increase from $1.5 billion in 2019 to $1.25 billion in 2023.

Pegfilgrastim is a biosimilar of the drug Pegfilgrastim, which is used to treat neutropenia, a condition in which the body lacks sufficient neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that fights infections. Pegfilgrastim is a long-lasting version of filgrastim. It is given as a single injection to increase the production of neutrophils in the body.


Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Possible market drivers for pegfilgrastim biosimilars in the Asia-Pacific region include the rising rate of cancer, which can cause neutropenia, and the desire to lower healthcare costs by using biosimilars instead of more expensive brand-name medications.

On the other hand, regulatory obstacles and uncertainty, as well as potential patent issues and competition from other biosimilars and treatments, could be market restraints.


Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the global Coherus BioSciences; Biocon/ Mylan; Sandoz (Novartis); Mundipharma GmbH; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.


Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details. https://douglasinsights.com/pegfilgrastim-biosimilar-market


Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Segmentations

By Application
• Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia
• Transplantation
• Others

By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Mail-Order Pharmacies


Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.
• It covers a wide range of topics, including Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.
• The Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.
• This Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.
• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market


Table of content
1. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1. Segmentation By Geography
2.2. Segmentation By Application
2.3. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

3. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Segmentation By Application
3.2.1. Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia
3.2.2. Transplantation
3.2.3. Others
3.3. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
3.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies
3.3.2. Retail Pharmacies
3.3.3. Mail Order Pharmacies

4. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Trends And Strategies
4.1. Revised FDA Regulations To Facilitate Biosimilar Drug Development
4.2. Robust Research & Development
4.3. Large Number Of Strategic Partnerships
4.4. Growing Mergers And Acquisitions
4.5. Demand For Biosimilars In The Treatment Of Neutropenia

5. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market
5.1. Impact On Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market
5.2. Clinical Trial Delays
5.3. Impact On Patients
5.4. Impact On Major Players
5.5. Future Outlook

….TOC TO BE CONTINUDE.


Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/pegfilgrastim-biosimilar-market


Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us


About Douglas Insights-
Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.


Office-
Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,
Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man
Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com
Telephone - +44 7624 248772
Web- douglasinsights.com/

Nimble Tech

Isabella Hawke
Douglas Insights
+ +44 7624 248772
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.