IX Innovation Announces Issuance of Patent for Surgical Equipment Monitoring by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
IX Innovation, a medical IP company focused on inventing the future of human surgery, today announced U.S. patent entitled "Surgical Equipment Monitoring"SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IX Innovation, a medical IP creation and monetization company focused on inventing the future of human surgery, and portfolio company of IntuitiveX, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. patent 11,462,324 entitled "Surgical Equipment Monitoring".
The 'Surgical Equipment Monitoring’ patent relates to a system that monitors surgical equipment to identify the potential malfunction and misuse during a surgical procedure to maximize the chances of mitigating the issue before complications arise. With surgical equipment issues resulting in so many complications during surgery, and the demonstrable improvement in complication rates that come with safety checklists, this system offers a promising solution for the over 200 million surgeries that are performed which produce unacceptably high adverse event rates for surgical conditions. Inventors on the patent include world renowned orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Roh.
"We are extremely pleased that the USPTO has issued this patent. This issuance, along with many others we are expecting over the coming months will put our company in an extremely strong position as a leader in medical robotics IP" commented Simon Robinson, Managing Partner of IX Innovation. "We believe that the issued claims will provide critical market protection for Surgical Equipment Monitoring through at least 2042. As we continue to assess the surgical landscape, there appears to be sustained and increasing demand for newer solutions to addressing this problem. We will be actively looking to monetize this patent and related family through sale, licensing or by leveraging our networks to work with an established startup company.”
About IX Innovation
IX Innovation is a portfolio company of IntuitiveX functioning as an internal IP creation and monetization engine which, through its internal collections of world renowned medical professionals, IP experts and patent attorneys, aims to be on the leading edge of medical innovation, as such, the issuance of the new patent is the first of many opportunities to help spearhead and catalyze breakthroughs within the surgical arena. The company anticipates many more patent issuances over the coming weeks and months.
About IntuitiveX
IntuitiveX is a Medical Innovation Incubator and Consultancy with deep expertise in the development and commercialization of emerging technology companies within the Healthcare and Life Sciences. As intellectual property and commercialization experts, IntuitiveX specializes in creating healthcare enterprises, adopting new technologies, and developing early-stage healthcare startups. From ideation to commercialization, IntuitiveX’s team of life science and healthcare entrepreneurs, practitioners, and investors combine 100+ years of experience to accelerate successful medical innovation in biotech, pharma, digital health and medical devices.
Contact:
Simon Robinson
srobinson@intuitivex.com
Managing Partner of IX Innovation
Emeka Alozie
IntuitiveX
ealozie@intuitivex.com