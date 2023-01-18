WPM Real Estate Management Promotes President James Dahlgren, Jr. to CEO

WPM Real Estate Management, one of the premier property management organizations serving the Mid-Atlantic region, announced today that it has promoted James Dahlgren, Jr. to Chief Executive Officer.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (PRWEB) January 17, 2023

WPM Real Estate Management, one of the premier property management organizations serving the Mid-Atlantic region, announced today that it has promoted James Dahlgren, Jr. to Chief Executive Officer.

"As President, Jim has overseen growth and expansion of WPM's geographic footprint into Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. He has been instrumental in revamping the incentive compensation and performance review process as well as updating operational technology, processes and systems that facilitated our ability to quickly pivot when COVID hit in early 2020," says Mark Caplan, WPM Chairman. "He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to our Associates and our clients, and I am confident in WPM's ongoing success under his leadership as CEO."

Dahlgren will continue to move the company forward, leading the next phase of growth and strengthening the next generation of leaders to ensure WPM's long-term sustainability. He will continue to oversee overall company performance for WPM's four lines of business: Association Real Estate, Multifamily Real Estate, Maintenance & Construction Services, and Commercial Real Estate. Additionally, he will be responsible for building on WPM's performance-driven culture that embraces diversity and promotes learning and growth, providing opportunities for current and future Associates to advance their careers.

"It's an honor to be leading WPM in this role at such an exciting time of growth for the company," says Dahlgren. "We have a passionate team of Associates committed to creating great places for people to live and work. As CEO, I look forward to cultivating strong relationships with new and existing clients as well as working with our teams to ensure we deliver results and service excellence for those we serve."

Dahlgren was appointed President of WPM Real Estate Management in 2018. Prior to his appointment, he served as Vice President and Director of Business Development and Corporate Marketing. Joining WPM as an intern in 2005, he returned in 2007 as a full-time Assistant Property Manager and has held multiple roles across the firm, each with increasing corporate responsibility. Dahlgren's experience also includes budget forecasting, investment analysis and deal underwriting for market rate and senior living assets. A graduate of McDaniel College, Dahlgren is a Certified Apartment Manager (CAM®) through the National Apartment Association, instructs real estate classes for the Maryland Multi Housing Association (MMHA®) and sits on the MMHA Legislative Committee. He was named to the Maryland Daily Record's 2017 VIP List, a 2018 graduate of Leadership Baltimore County, and was selected by the Baltimore Business Journal as a 40 Under 40 Honoree in 2022.

About WPM Real Estate Management:

WPM Real Estate Management provides property management for over 26,000 homes and 50,000 people in the Mid-Atlantic and MidSouth regions, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Virginia. The company holds designations as an Accredited Management Organization® (AMO®) and an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®). The company's primary focus is residential: multifamily, condominium, senior housing, student housing, and homeowner association communities. In addition, it has an extensive managed portfolio of commercial, industrial, and retail properties. WPM has ranked #1 on the Baltimore Business Journal List of Largest Residential Property Management Companies in the Baltimore Area year over year. The firm has also been recognized as one of Baltimore's Top Workplaces by The Baltimore Sun, ranking among the top large employers for 11 consecutive years. The company employs over 480 employees across more than 150 properties.

For more information about WPM Real Estate Management, visit the WPM website at http://www.wpmllc.com.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/1/prweb19116543.htm