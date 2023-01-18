Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,127 in the last 365 days.

National Press Club Statement On Court Action in Case of Maria Ressa

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the action tonight by a Philippine court in the case of journalist Maria Ressa.

"We are overjoyed tonight to learn that Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted in a case of tax evasion by a Philippine court. The case was an example of harassment by government prosecutors who were trying to stop Ressa and the journalism of Rappler. This is huge victory for journalism and for one of its most determined and inspiring leaders. We are overjoyed for Maria Ressa and we know she will press forward."

Maria Ressa was the National Press Club's 2020 John Aubuchon Award Winner, the Club's highest honor for press freedom. She was not allowed to travel to the U.S. at the time to accept her award because of this court case. She later became the 2021 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Contact: Bill McCarren for the National Press Club, 202-662-7534

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-statement-on-court-action-in-case-of-maria-ressa-301724235.html

SOURCE National Press Club

You just read:

National Press Club Statement On Court Action in Case of Maria Ressa

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.