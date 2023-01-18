Simone Tuyell White's newly released "Dark Nights for Brighter Days" is an engaging look into the process of personal and spiritual growth.

"Dark Nights for Brighter Days" from Christian Faith Publishing author Simone Tuyell White is an open and honest look into the author's personal journey that examines the challenges and blessings encountered along the way.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dark Nights for Brighter Days": a concise and uplifting message of hope. "Dark Nights for Brighter Days" is the creation of published author Simone Tuyell White, a dedicated wife and mother who formerly worked as a nurse.

White shares, "Dark Nights for Brighter Days came to exist because of my life experience, different tests and trials, experiencing mental illness, and setbacks. It's about my Christian journey and different things I had to encounter, how my faith was tried, and how I overcame many obstacles. There were times I experienced some dark nights, where I was isolated in the hospital and people stereotyped me and I felt my rights of freedom was taken away and I felt all alone. During that time of my life, I learned that weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. That's when the brighter days come. And when I get restored, replenished, renewed, and strengthened, I am educated that recovery is every day and that God is a healer, and he will restore your mind."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Simone Tuyell White's new book will resonate with many who have broken generational cycles and overcome roadblocks that attempted to keep them from their true purpose.

White shares in hopes of encouraging others to keep the faith and push through any challenge life throws in the way.

Consumers can purchase "Dark Nights for Brighter Days" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Dark Nights for Brighter Days," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing