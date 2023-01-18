Pamela Byler Sallee's newly released "The First Jackalope" is a charming reimagining of the origin story of the mythical jackalope.

"The First Jackalope" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Byler Sallee is an entertaining children's tale that offers important life lessons layered with an imaginative and vibrant fiction.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The First Jackalope": delightfully unexpected adventure. "The First Jackalope" is the creation of published author Pamela Byler Sallee.

Sallee shares, "The jackalope is a make-believe character found mainly in the western and southwestern states as well as in some northwestern mountain regions of the United States.

"The story of The First Jackalope begins with Fancy, a raccoon; Nonnie, a possum; and Hamilton, a porcupine discussing a strange animal seen by Nonnie—a rabbit with antlers! They are overheard by a wise old owl named Dressler. In his mind, Dressler begins to recall a story he heard many years ago about an animal called a jackalope.

"As Dressler remembers the old tale, the reader is brought into the story and begins to hear about the events that happened long ago. Dressler remembers how a rabbit named Jack rescued an antelope named Douglas.

"Douglas has a problem: he's caught between two boulders and is discovered by a rabbit named Jack. The reader lives the adventures as Jack tries several different ways to save Douglas. He is eventually successful and frees Douglas. As a result of Jack keeping his word, he is rewarded with a set of magical antlers by Douglas's antelope family.

"In the meantime, the three animals—Nonnie, Fancy, and Hamilton—are waiting for Dressler to finish his nap so they can also hear the story.

"This is a fiction story, but the theme is real. The book teaches the importance of keeping a promise, helping and caring for others, and realizing that we may not look the same on the outside, but we are very much alike on the inside."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Byler Sallee's new book will delight and entertain as readers race to see what Dressler has to say about a special rabbit known as Jack.

