Fr Eugen Nkardzedze's newly released "The Spirituality of Humor and Laughter: Why Good Things Happen To Bad People" is a creative selection of essays

"The Spirituality of Humor and Laughter: Why Good Things Happen To Bad People" from Christian Faith Publishing author Fr Eugen Nkardzedze is an enjoyable two-part work that provides engaging stories and thoughtful reflections on what humor and laughter mean in the Christian sense.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Spirituality of Humor and Laughter: Why Good Things Happen To Bad People": a thought-provoking collection of fifty stories with important lessons of faith. "The Spirituality of Humor and Laughter: Why Good Things Happen To Bad People" is the creation of published author Fr Eugen Nkardzedze.

Nkardzedze shares, "This book is meant to help its readers appreciate God's creation by seeing the humor and the laughter in it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fr Eugen Nkardzedze's new book explores a variety of personal and spiritually charged themes that will encourage reflection and appreciation for God's creation.

Consumers can purchase "The Spirituality of Humor and Laughter: Why Good Things Happen To Bad People" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Spirituality of Humor and Laughter: Why Good Things Happen To Bad People," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

