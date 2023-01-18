Author E.B. Angel's newly released "Loving God" aims to teach children about the importance of living a life that honors the Lord in thanks for his never-ending love.

"Loving God" from Christian Faith Publishing author E.B. Angel is a charming tale that follows a young girl named Ellie, who is proud to love God and all the wonderful things he provides for her in her life. As she goes about her day, she strives to keep her actions in accordance with God's will and works towards embracing his love each and every day.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Loving God": a delightful tale that follows a young girl who realizes the wonderful blessings God has gifted her within her life because of his love for her. "Loving God" is the creation of published author E.B. Angel, who greatly enjoys working with children and young adults.

"'Loving God' is a story about a day in the life of Ellie," writes Angel. "She faces several situations where she is reminded how much God loves her and how she can share that love with others using Bible verses to reinforce that love."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E.B. Angel's new book is a heartfelt and faith-based tale that is aimed at helping young readers understand God's love through everyday situations that they might often find themselves facing. Accompanied by Biblical verses to help with life's struggles, as well as vivid artwork that brings Angel's tale to life, parents and guardians will discover a powerful tool that will connect with readers of all ages and help pave the way towards a strong relationship and faith in the Lord.

Consumers can purchase"Loving God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

