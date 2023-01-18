Gene Gallien's newly released "The Sound of Smoke" is a compelling story of rebirth and self-discovery

"The Sound of Smoke" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gene Gallien is an enjoyable Western fiction that finds a heartbroken widower on a path of unexpected discovery in the hills of Texas.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Sound of Smoke": a captivating novella with heart. "The Sound of Smoke" is the creation of published author Gene Gallien, who spent most of his life in sales and marketing traveling the country and moving. Gallien has always been interested in horses, rodeos, ranching, and everything cowboy, but never settled down to that way of life. He currently resides in a small East Texas town with his wife and dog, Charley, in the area where he was born and raised.

Gallien shares, "After the sudden and tragic loss of his parents and then his wife to COVID, Charlie Tucker decides to close his attorney's office and hit the road to wherever it took him. Loving horses and everything to do with ranching, he winds up in the hill country of Texas. But the ongoing drama with the trucking company that caused his parents' death takes him on a life-changing path he never expected."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gene Gallien's new book will have readers racing to see what awaits Charlie Tucker as he works to overcome the sudden loss of three vital parts of his life.

Gallien draws from a love for classic Westerns and the cowboy way of life to present readers with an enjoyable and engaging fiction.

