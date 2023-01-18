Hope Dukes's newly released "My Hope: 52 Devotions to Find Hope Again" is an important message of God's persistence within one's life

"My Hope: 52 Devotions to Find Hope Again" from Christian Faith Publishing author Hope Dukes is an empowering arrangement of devotions with interactive opportunities for personal reflection, healing, and growth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Hope: 52 Devotions to Find Hope Again": a heartfelt celebration of God's love and mankind's ability to overcome whatever life throws out along the path. "My Hope: 52 Devotions to Find Hope Again" is the creation of published author Hope Dukes, a dedicated mother who earned an associate degree in business administration and marketing in 2013 from Bergen Community College. On May 17, 2020, she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and religion from SUNY College at Old Westbury.

Dukes shares, "If you're reading this, today is your start to becoming a new, improved, and best version of yourself, and it will change your life forever! It changed mine! Now, one thing is for sure: Change is not easy. When you're striving hard to do the right thing and to fulfill your purpose in life, there will be people, places, and things that will try to deter you from walking in your purpose and will try to take you back to the place that you have been delivered from. So brace yourself. It gets harder from here. But even though the road gets rough, God will never leave you. He will give you the strength that you need to get through any situation, joy in the midst of pain, and His peace that passes all understanding; that's all you need.

"Hope is defined as a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen, a feeling of trust.

"Life has all kinds of disappointments. These disappointments may have started to harden your heart, made you lose hope, or made you live with no expectations at all. Disappointments may have made you believe that expectations are letdowns; if you do not expect things, then you will not be let down. You may have started to always expect the worst for your life, and maybe you have become content with suffering. My friend, Satan thought he had you, but it is time to get your hope back!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hope Dukes's new book will uplift and empower as readers take time to sit with the important messages within.

Dukes shares in hopes of empowering others so they too can become the best version of themselves and live in fulfillment.

