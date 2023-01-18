Rob Granger's newly released "The Refuge" is an empowering discussion of faith for the challenges and dangers of the modern world

"The Refuge: Keys to Release God's Power, Protection, and Provision for the Days We Live In and for the Days Ahead" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rob Granger is an engaging discussion of scripture and God's power that aids readers in living in power of God's protective grace.

"The Refuge: Keys to Release God's Power, Protection, and Provision for the Days We Live In and for the Days Ahead" is the creation of published author Rob Granger, a dedicated husband and father who currently serves as the senior pastor of Grace Church in Escondido, California.

Granger shares, "For centuries, Psalm 91 has carried the reputation as a protector for the traveler and the warrior. Discover the power available to every believer to walk through tragedy unscathed, to experience supernatural power in the middle of impossible circumstances, and to flourish during times of economic uncertainty.

God's word holds the keys to unlock His resources of power, protection, and provision.

"Inside, you will discover the importance of

spending time in God's presence,

the power of God's Word in your mouth,

your authority as a believer,

giving no place to fear,

trusting God to supply your every need, and

the favor God has given us to overcome every obstacle"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rob Granger's new book draws from the author's decades-long journey of faith and ministry work to offer sound advice on living a life of dedicated faith.

Granger shares in hopes of empowering others to find comfort and connection through investing themselves in unshakeable faith in God's promise.

