Gerson Francois's newly released "Practical Knowledge for a Fulfilling Married Life" is an honest discussion of the pitfalls that can damage a marriage

"Practical Knowledge for a Fulfilling Married Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerson Francois is a straightforward look at what can make or break a successful, long-term marriage from a spiritual perspective.

Francois shares, "The best way to learn is not from someone's point of view and their good achievements nor from a logical formula but from the experiences and honesty of someone who is able to expose the bad and good they experienced before getting to where they are.

Francois shares, "The best way to learn is not from someone's point of view and their good achievements nor from a logical formula but from the experiences and honesty of someone who is able to expose the bad and good they experienced before getting to where they are.

"As I myself have understood this truth, it pushes me to take the time to share with you my mistake and all the factors that lead to the knowledge that has produced harmony in my home and that has allowed me to use my problems as opportunities.

"I am Gerson Francois.

"As I live my life, I sometimes fall and make mistakes, but I have learned to seek to understand my mistakes and to use them as a catalyst to serve as guidance not only to me but to you as well because falling and making mistakes are incidents that happen to everyone. However, no one wants to fall nor make mistakes because these things are in no way favorable to the image that we want to project to society while the real concern should be only to get up after falling and not to make the same mistakes.

"Thus, I invite you to discover in this book the importance of practical knowledge in everyday life, which will allow you to repair your mistakes and know fulfillment in your conjugal relationship.

"If you do not read, you will know almost nothing; if you read a little, you will know a little; if you read half, you will know half; and if you read everything, you will know perfectly."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerson Francois's new book explores the author's personal experiences and perspective on maintaining a marriage.

Francois shares in hopes of helping others avoid the pitfalls that can cause a marital bond to fail so they can enjoy the fulfilling joys of a healthy marriage.

