Author Mike Braunsroth's book "The Agony of Injustice" is a poignant short story focused on the decades-long reverberations of a stunning act of cruelty in a small town

Recent release "The Agony of Injustice" from Page Publishing author Mike Braunsroth is a spellbinding tale introducing Melody, a high school student whose devoted single mother, Karen, held a great sadness within until she recounts the tragic story of the father Melody's never knew. Can the family so deeply affected by a terrible crime committed years before finally find a measure of peace and happiness?

DENTON, Neb., Jan.18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Braunsroth, an avid reader who was born in Depression-era Nebraska to a poor farming family for whom toys were a rarity and books were the most treasured gifts, has completed his new book "The Agony of Injustice": a gripping and potent short story that keeps the pages turning until its heartwarming conclusion.

"The Agony of Injustice" is a work of fiction set in the late 1930s to late 1950s. The story is based on an immigrant family who came from Germany after the Second World War and settled in the Midwest, which was best as he was a blacksmith. The two children, both in high school, were well-liked. The boy had a very close girlfriend, and the girl was well-liked by all. The local banker's son especially liked the girl, but she always rejected his request for a date. This infuriated him as he had no trouble dating any other girl he chose due to his father's wealth. This brought about an enormous tragedy to the immigrant family that caused the agony of injustice.

Names, characters, places, and incidents are either the products of the author's imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance, similarity, or identification to actual persons, living or dead, events, products, or locales is entirely coincidental and unintentional.

Published by Page Publishing, Mike Braunsroth's engrossing book is an intriguing choice for avid fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Agony of Injustice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing