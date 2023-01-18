Author Scott Barfield's new book "The Adventures of Skybug and Oreo" is a fun and warmhearted story walking young readers through the process of baking a cake with mom

Recent release "The Adventures of Skybug and Oreo" from Page Publishing author Scott Barfield is a the first in a series of children's books starring a young girl and her adorable puppy as they embark on new and exciting projects. In this debut story, young readers will enjoy the steps of baking a pink-frosted cake, from mixing the dry ingredients with the eggs to icing and getting to enjoy the delicious treat when it is ready to eat!

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Barfield, a first-time author presently residing in South Carolina with his wife, Ciara, and their children, has completed his new book "The Adventures of Skybug and Oreo": a charming story inspired by his own daughter, Skylar.

Come along for a joyous excursion as you are introduced to Skybug and Oreo! Skybug is an exuberant, full of life four-year-old. Oreo is a rambunctious, playful puppy. These two are inseparable! Their adventure takes place in the home of Skybug, where they help Mommy bake a cake.

This fun and exciting story also teaches children real-world experiences. Be prepared to learn and laugh as you delve into the world of Skybug and Oreo!

Published by Page Publishing, Scott Barfield's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

