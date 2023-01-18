Laraine Reimold's newly released "You Decide" is a thought-provoking discussion of choice, consequences, and righting wrongs

"You Decide" from Christian Faith Publishing author Laraine Reimold is an enjoyable collection of personal reflections, stimulating poetry, and relevant scripture that challenges readers to evaluate their current spiritual wellbeing.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Decide": a potent reminder of the need to be active in one's pursuit of a fulfilling and faith-guided life. "You Decide" is the creation of published author Laraine Reimold.

Reimold shares, "In life, we have many decisions to make; and unfortunately, some of our decisions are not that good. I want people to know that we do not have to live our whole life regretting past decisions or mistakes. We can't change our past or the results of our wrong decisions. I want people to know that we can change our present and our future too. What you learn from reading this book can result in one of the greatest decisions you will ever make.

"Now that you've read the title of this book and are now reading the back cover, you will have to make a decision. You need to decide whether or not you should buy this book. Buying this book could ultimately change your life. You decide!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laraine Reimold's new book will challenge readers out of passivity and into a more active, fulfilled experience.

Reimold shares in hopes of aiding others in the pursuit of a spiritually driven life that follows the intentions and plan of God.

Consumers can purchase "You Decide" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "You Decide," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

