Author Bobbie Oxendine-Hutchins's new book "His Heart's Desire" is an allegorical children's story about the love of a toymaker for his creations

Recent release "His Heart's Desire" from Page Publishing author Bobbie Oxendine-Hutchins is a beautiful story following the journey of Pela, an angry toy who didn't see the importance of praising and loving his creator who adored him from afar. Jadon teaches him to grow in love for the toymaker, and all his fellow toys rejoice.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bobbie Oxendine-Hutchins, a great-grandmother who became a Christian at the age of ten has taught Bible study classes to children and teens, and now lives with her husband Thomas in Tennessee after more than forty years in New York, has completed her new book "His Heart's Desire": a charming Christian story for young readers.

"His Heart's Desire" is a worship allegory and was written especially for children and youth. It demonstrates and teaches them to give thanks and to worship God by singing songs and making music to the LORD in their hearts. (Ephesians 5:19–20)

Published by Page Publishing, Bobbie Oxendine-Hutchins's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any Christian children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "His Heart's Desire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

