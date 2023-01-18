Submit Release
Janis Bradway's newly released "Someday Your Prince Will Come!" is a charming children's tale that explores the true prince of one's life.

"Someday Your Prince Will Come!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Janis Bradway is a sweet story that encourages young readers to trust in God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Someday Your Prince Will Come!": a lovely tale of faith for young readers. "Someday Your Prince Will Come!" is the creation of published author Janis Bradway, a certified interior decorator who was born and raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and now resides in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Bradway shares, "Putting to rest that age-old phrase, "Someday your prince will come." Inside, the true Prince is revealed."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janis Bradway's new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Don Meredith.

Bradway offers a simple and moving narrative that will inspire and encourage.

Consumers can purchase "Someday Your Prince Will Come!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Someday Your Prince Will Come!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

