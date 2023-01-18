Janis Bradway's newly released "Someday Your Prince Will Come!" is a charming children's tale that explores the true prince of one's life.

"Someday Your Prince Will Come!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Janis Bradway is a sweet story that encourages young readers to trust in God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Someday Your Prince Will Come!": a lovely tale of faith for young readers. "Someday Your Prince Will Come!" is the creation of published author Janis Bradway, a certified interior decorator who was born and raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and now resides in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Bradway shares, "Putting to rest that age-old phrase, "Someday your prince will come." Inside, the true Prince is revealed."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janis Bradway's new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Don Meredith.

Bradway offers a simple and moving narrative that will inspire and encourage.

