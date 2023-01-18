Author Sharon D. Sale's new book "Here Comes the Queen: The Cream of the Flower" is a fascinating historical fiction novel that takes readers back to 1722

Recent release "Here Comes the Queen: The Cream of the Flower" from Page Publishing author Sharon D. Sale is a riveting historical fiction novel that follows Queen Sarafina Bellerose, who ruled the kingdom with two fists of iron, a step ahead of King Cole Victor XIX.

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharon D. Sale, who was born and raised in Texas, has completed her new book "Here Comes the Queen: The Cream of the Flower": a gripping and potent novel about a powerful queen. Truth is said, the king allowed her all power. It amused him to witness her torturing his many beautiful mistresses. The fact of the matter is the queen did not cleave beauty in her face, but she clenched in her hand the king's heart, and she sat on his throne.

Behold, then there is Lady Mia Stonebrook, and she will scheme with the devil for her chance to beguile the king, who easily falls prey to many beautiful ladies' seductive games, and he has had many. The most powerful royal lords and ladies in the kingdom made epic mistakes by misjudging Lady Mia, most so Queen Sarafina.

The royals and the crème de la crème attended many luxurious parties. They dressed in the most extravagant attire to sit together at the most lavish suppers. They reside in gorgeous castles, great houses, country villas, and châteaus, scheming against one another, committing deadly treason, repulsive incest, shocking adultery, distasteful family hatred, and horrifying murder committed in a very sinful, still godly manner, weaved in this story with a surprising twist.

Sharon writes, "Lord Windford Knottingham sits alone in his sophisticated smoking room. His royal-blue coat is trimmed with the finest fur pelts, a gift from the queen. His legs crossed, his white leggings are shimmering under the woozy candlelight while he lounges enjoying his many riches. Yes, it's true, one doesn't gain the kind of riches he has without risks. However, no one is as smart as him either. He has the knowledge, and he is confident, with his socially extravagant experience to know how to tamper in such high-price business dealings, something he has been doing for many years. Unbeknownst to his smart self, he has been betrayed by his most trusted lawyer, Lord Knott, whom he owes a lot of quid and is slow to pay."

Published by Page Publishing, Sharon D. Sale's compelling tale invites readers to escape into this mesmerizing world of power, drama, and intrigue.

Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Here Comes the Queen: The Cream of the Flower" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

