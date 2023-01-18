Mak James's newly released "Dog at the End of the Lane" is a heartwarming tale of connection between a little stray dog and a young boy

"Dog at the End of the Lane" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mak James is a delightful story of earning trust and helping a creature in need that leads to an unexpected rescue following a traumatic accident.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dog at the End of the Lane": an uplifting narrative that celebrates the special connection between a boy and his dog. "Dog at the End of the Lane" is the creation of published author Mak James, a resident of the Ozark Foothills of Missouri with a passion for wildlife.

Mak James shares, "My book, Dog at the End of the Lane, is a story about a young boy who finds a cute and unfriendly lonely little dog at the end of his driveway that leads to the boy's house. The young boy works very hard to win the little dog's affection. Through the twist of fate, they depend on each other to stay alive and save each other from certain doom!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mak James's new book will delight readers of any age who have ever had a cherished pet touch their lives.

Mak James shares in celebration of his love for all creatures found in creation and for the entertainment of young imaginations.

