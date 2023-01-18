Paul Merkel's newly released "Stonegate: A Place Without Time" is a moving work about his journey of getting imprisoned and changing for the better

"Stonegate: A Place Without Time" from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Merkel is an impactful true account on his experiences inside a maximum-security prison due to a vehicle collision while impaired by alcohol and his transformation, encouraging readers to make right decisions.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stonegate: A Place Without Time": a heartwarming true story that tackles real-life consequences of driving while drunk through his personal journey. "Stonegate: A Place Without Time" is the creation of published author, Paul Merkel, a sought-after speaker who inspires and educates youth and adults alike to follow their dreams and pursue the life they desire.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Merkel's new book is an engaging work that takes a look at the harmful choice with negative consequences he has made that changes his life direction, leading himself to a heartbreaking journey behind bars and far from his family.

Through his personal account, the importance of not driving while impaired by alcohol is stressed. He has narrated what has happened to him without sugarcoating—the consequences of his actions and the pain he has felt are presented with honesty.

View a synopsis of "Stonegate: A Place Without Time" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Stonegate: A Place Without Time" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Stonegate: A Place Without Time", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing