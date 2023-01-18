Authors Brubaker and Truitt's new book "Traveling Adventures of Vinnie the Gifted Cat" is a charming and interactive story for school-aged children

Recent release "Traveling Adventures of Vinnie the Gifted Cat" from Page Publishing authors Brubaker and Truitt is a charming children's book introducing Vinnie, a feral cat born in a Brooklyn subway tunnel who ventures out to find food when COVID-19 kept the people who fed him every day from taking the trains. Follow Vinnie on his exciting and educational adventures above ground!

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Master Brubaker, a fourth-grade student at Millbrook Elementary School, and Mr. Truitt, a retired critical care nurse specialist and educator who holds master's degrees in health education and adult and post-secondary education and just happens to be one of Master Truitt's grandfathers, have completed their new book "Traveling Adventures of Vinnie the Gifted Cat": an entertaining and informative story for young readers.

The objective of this book is to engage parents and children to read together. The story is about a living cat that traveled during the months of March through May 2020 from Brooklyn, New York, to Williston, South Carolina.

The adventures are as exciting as taking a trip with your family to just about anywhere in the United States, during a time not ever experienced by the current generation: COVID-19 pandemic.

Vinnie has a few stops in his adventure; Vinnie meets new people, new modes of travel, and discovers that his Brooklyn life and current life have forever changed.

Parents will enjoy the interaction with their children as many decisions will have to be made to complete the entire adventure story.

The authors will ask you questions along Vinnie's adventure so you and your parent(s) or co-reader can help you answer the question(s). Why?

The book is designed to use imagination and critical thinking skills related to changed social conditions in the United States and the rest of the world. The changes were caused by the disease commonly known as COVID-19 or the "new world flu pandemic."

COVID-19 is a powerful microscopic bug or virus that has challenged current and will impact future generations in many ways: being able to visit friends, family, restaurants, food stores, animal supply companies, and many other businesses. Ready to have some fun?

