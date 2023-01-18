Author J. Benjiman's new book "The Recollections of John Brown: In Short Stories and a Few Poems" chronicles segments of the author's life written in short stories

Recent release "The Recollections of John Brown: In Short Stories and a Few Poems" from Page Publishing author J. Benjiman take readers on an emotional journey through the individual eyes of, first, a young boy; then a teenager; and finally, a young man growing up in America during a period that spans the decades of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Benjiman has completed his new book "The Recollections of John Brown: In Short Stories and a Few Poems": a collection of quirky, humorous, serious, and enduring stories that draw readers into moments in time that not only shaped one man's life but also defined his generation.

Author J. Benjiman writes, "When a person reaches the end of his life, they consider recording their life story's in memoirs. Seeing that I'm sitting at the midlife juncture of my journey, I didn't feel it was appropriate to write my memoirs because I'm still writing those stories every day, and that collection won't be complete for another forty years (I hope). So my thought process drifted to certain events in my life that I could recall. That being said, I felt that the word recollection expressed what I'm trying to convey through these collection of stories. They are a compilation of events from my boyhood, teenage years, and young adulthood. Some are humorous, while others are serious in nature. It is my hope that the reader identifies with era that certain events may remind them of. I was born in 1970 and have traveled through four decades of American life."

Published by Page Publishing, J. Benjiman's compelling anthology offers readers an opportunity to reflect not only on the author's life adventures but also on their own as well.

Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase "The Recollections of John Brown: In Short Stories and a Few Poems" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing