Author Sheri Keyes's new book "Will You Love Me Again?" is the sequel to the author's debut novel following Sean and Jenny as new obstacles challenge their love

Recent release "Will You Love Me Again?" from Page Publishing author Sheri Keyes joins Sean and Jenny as they rock along as if they were living in a romance novel, in this enticing sequel to "May I Love You?", the author's debut novel.

CAMERON, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sheri Keyes, who taught junior high and high school math for twenty-two years, has completed her new book "Will You Love Me Again?": an intriguing novel that follows Sean and Jenny as they develop friendships with Sean's colleagues at the Albuquerque Police Department.

Sean's friend and fellow helicopter pilot, Tim, forlornly seeks dating advice from him. Can he humble himself and accept it, or will he choose the easy path and fall back on his old habit of entering into empty and loveless relationships?

The group of friends welcomes a new participant, George, into their frequent gatherings at the karaoke bar where they enjoy raucous fun and delicious food. He stated that he had previously worked as a police officer in Florida but has moved to New Mexico to explore new opportunities. Will he be successful in finding them?

Now retired, author Sheri Keyes can pursue her varied interests—including painting and drawing, crafting recipes, creating and solving diverse types of puzzles, and writing.

Keyes writes, "In order to enhance their savings for college funds and a wedding for their daughter, as well as retirement, Sean had begun doing contract work with a company that offered helicopter rides to the public, much like he had done in his native Scotland years before. This would also serve to replenish some of the savings he had used when he made a down payment on their house. For the same reason, and also because he wanted his wife and child to always be safe and comfortable in their travels, Sean was adamant about having their vehicles serviced regularly as he knew that maintenance was cheaper than a monthly loan repayment."

Published by Page Publishing, Sheri Keyes's compelling tale proves perfect bliss can never last as Sean and Jenny suddenly face a life-changing trial. The love between the once-happy couple is tested beyond anything they ever thought could happen. Can they get past the torment?

Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Will You Love Me Again?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

