Author J.J. Rodriguez's new book "Subdue the Earth! The Principle of Authority" is a thought-provoking exploration of the Church and its role in modern Christian life

Recent release "Subdue the Earth! The Principle of Authority" from Page Publishing author J.J. Rodriguez is a thoughtful discussion of the concepts of power and authority at the intersection of Christian and secular life.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J.J. Rodriguez, a foreign-language teacher and Christian pastor from Mexico who has established two Hispanic churches, one in Lexington, North Carolina and one in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he presently resides, has completed his new book "Subdue the Earth! The Principle of Authority": an intriguing examination of modern American culture and the role of the Christian Church in the lives of its followers.

What happens to a system where the chain of command is not observed?

A country's armed forces may have different branches which, in turn, control various specialties, like Navy or Air Force. Given the importance of these organizations' duties and the huge responsibility on their shoulders, they cannot allow any disruptions to the chain of command. Insubordination cannot be tolerated.

Police forces, fire departments, ambulance services, and other like groups have similar responsibilities, and considering their duty to protect and serve the community, they function in a similar manner.

How does the church of the twenty-first century operate, the army of the Lord of Hosts? What is its leadership like?

"Subdue the Earth" studies and describes the principle of authority from many different perspectives but especially from the core of the Christian Church of our time.

Published by Page Publishing, J.J. Rodriguez's engrossing book is a thought-provoking discussion of the role of faith in twentieth-century Christian life.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Subdue the Earth! The Principle of Authority" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

