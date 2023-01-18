Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Size Expected To Reach $17 Billion By 2027

Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the solvent-based adhesives market. As per TBRC’s solvent-based adhesives market forecast, the solvent-based adhesives market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.23 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the solvent-based adhesives market is due to growth in the automobile manufacturing industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest solvent-based adhesives market share. Major players in the solvent-based adhesives market include 3M, Alfa International Corporation, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corp.,

Trending Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Trend

Companies in the solvent-based adhesives market are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to gather real-time insights and optimize the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels.

Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Segments

• By Type: PolyurethanePU, Styrenic Block, Ethyl Vinly AcetateEVA

• By End User Industry: Paper and Packaging, Building and Construction, Woodworking, Automotive and Transportation, Other End Use Industries

• By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

• By Geography: The global solvent-based adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The solvent-based adhesives refer to a class of adhesives that are formulated on an elastomer dissolved in a solvent or phenolic/formaldehyde resins. The solvent-based adhesives are ideal for both porous and non-porous surfaces and offer secure adhesion.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on solvent-based adhesives global market size, drivers and trends, solvent-based adhesives global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and solvent-based adhesives global market growth across geographies.

