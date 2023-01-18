Low-Density Polyethylene Market Size Expected To Reach $72.34 Billion By 2027

Low-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Low-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the low-density polyethylene market. As per TBRC’s low-density polyethylene market forecast, the low-density polyethylene market size is predicted to reach a value of $72.34 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the low-density polyethylene market is due to the rising demand for LDPE in the packaging industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest low-density polyethylene market share. Major players in the low-density polyethylene market include Formosa Plastics Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours.

Trending Low-Density Polyethylene Market Trend

The production of bio-derived polyethylene is being widely adopted by companies in the low-density polyethylene market as a substitute for chemically synthesized polyethylene. Low-density polyethylene, like other plastics, is chemically synthesized and releases harmful toxins into the environment when burned and is difficult to decompose, further harming the environment. Companies involved in the LDPE market are investing in finding sustainable options for chemical plastics called bioplastics. These bio-plastics mimic the robustness and durability of conventional plastics such as LDPE and degrade in the open air. For instance, in July 2020, a US-based chemicals company Dow Inc., and a Malaysian manufacturer of stretch films launched a new range of bio-based polyethylene (bio-PE) in Asia-Pacific market. It is a bio-based polyethylene made from renewable feedstock that helps firms to develop high-performance plastics while limiting carbon footprint.

Low-Density Polyethylene Market Segments

• By Manufacturing Process: Autoclave Method, Tubular Method

• By Application: Film and Sheets, Extrusion Coatings, Injection Molding, Other Applications

• By End User Industry: Agriculture, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, Construction, Other End Use Industries

• By Geography: The global Low-Density Polyethylene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global Low-Density Polyethylene market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-density-polyethylene-global-market-report

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) refers to a thermoplastic produced from the monomer ethylene. Low-density polyethylene is resistant to moisture and chemicals, and it is non-toxic, non-contaminating in nature, flexible, and relatively transparent. It is used to make many thin and flexible products, such as plastic bags for dry-cleaning, newspapers, and others.

Low-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Low-Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on low-density polyethylene global market size, drivers and trends, low-density polyethylene global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and low-density polyethylene global market growth across geographies. The low-density polyethylene global market research helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the low-density polyethylene market analysis and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

