Herbicides Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Herbicides Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the herbicides market. As per TBRC’s herbicides market forecast, the herbicides market size is predicted to reach a value of $57.39 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the herbicides market is due to the growing world population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest herbicides market share. Major players in the herbicides market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Basf Se, Bayer Ag, Dowdupont, FMC Corporation.

Trending Herbicides Market Trend

The herbicides market has registered a significant increase in mergers and acquisitions over the last 5 years. Such collaborations are mainly aimed at expanding the product range or distribution networks. This can also be attributed to low food commodity prices, which affect pesticide manufacturers and distributors, leading to industry consolidation. For instance, in May 2021, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, a US-based crop protection products firm acquired Envoke brand herbicide from a Swiss agrichemical company Syngenta Crop Protection for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition adds another portfolio to AMVAC and enables it to offer unique solution to control weeds. Envoke is an herbicide that controls various weeds in cotton, sugarcane, and transplanted tomatoes.

Herbicides Market Segments

• By Type: Synthetic, Bio Based

• By Mode Of Action: Selective, Non-selective

• By Application: Grains & Cereals, Pulses & Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals

• By Geography: The global herbicides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Herbicides, commonly known as 'weed killers,' are chemical substances used to control unwanted plants. The features of herbicides include selectivity, activity, mobility in soil, volatility, toxicity, and persistence in the environment.

Herbicides Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Herbicides Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on herbicides global market size, drivers and trends, herbicides global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and herbicides global market growth across geographies. The herbicides global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

