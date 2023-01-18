Water-Based Adhesives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 18, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the water-based adhesives market. As per TBRC’s water-based adhesives market forecast, the water-based adhesives market size is predicted to reach a value of $60.64 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the water-based adhesives industry is due to the stable economic growth. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest water-based adhesives market share. Major players in the water-based adhesives market include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema (Bostik), Sika, Dowdupont.

Trending Water-Based Adhesives Market Trend

Many adhesive companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real-time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers of possible machine breakdowns. For instance, some of the major companies adopting IoT include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, and H.B. Fuller.

Water-Based Adhesives Market Segments

•By Type of Resin: Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex, Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

•By Product Type: Vinyl Acetate Adhesives, Starch/Dextrin Adhesives, Rubber Latex Adhesives, Protein/Casein Adhesives, Other Product Types

•By Application: Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction: Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications (consumer & DIY, leather & footwear, sports & leisure, and assembly)

•By Geography: The global water-based adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Water-based adhesives are adhesives formulated either from natural polymers or soluble synthetic polymers, which may be supplied as solutions or formulated as dry powders. The water-based adhesives use a combination of water, polymers, and additives and ideal for both porous and non-porous substrates.

Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on water-based adhesives market size, drivers and trends, water-based adhesives market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and water-based adhesives market growth across geographies. The water-based adhesives market research helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

