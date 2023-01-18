Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the polystyrene-plastic material and resins market. As per TBRC’s polystyrene-plastic material and resins market forecast, the global polystyrene-plastic material and resins market size is expected to grow to $71.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

The growth in the polystyrene-plastic material and resins market is due to the rising demand for packaged products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polystyrene-plastic material and resins market share. Major players in the polystyrene-plastic material and resins market include A.Schulman Inc., ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Alpek S.A.B. de C.V, Americas Styrenics LLC., Atlas Roofing Corporation.

Trending Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Trend

The construction and packaging sectors in developing countries are increasingly using Expanded Polystyrene (EPS). EPS provides design and structural cohesion to construction projects and possesses the physical and mechanical properties required for insulation. It is mostly used in the construction sector due to its properties of closed air, low thermal conductivity, low water absorption, lightweight, mechanical resistance, and sound resistance. EPS offers sound weight and volume performances compared to other building materials, making construction simple.

Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Segments

• By Product Type: Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), General-Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS), High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

• By Application: HVAC Insulation, Rigid Packaging, Seating, Flexible Packaging

• By End User Industry: Automotive Industry, Electronics, Thermal Insulation Industries, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Industry, Packaging Industry, Construction Industry

• By Geography: The global polystyrene-plastic material and resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polystyrene is a synthetic thermoplastic material formed by polymerizing styrene. It is used in modelled products, foams, and sheet materials. Polystyrene can be melted at higher temperature for molding or extrusion, and then be re-solidified, in addition to being generally a solid thermoplastic.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on polystyrene-plastic material and resins market size, drivers and trends, polystyrene-plastic material and resins global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and polystyrene-plastic material and resins global market growth across geographies.

