Truck And Bus Radial Tire Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market Value and CAGR

The Global Truck and Bus Radial Tires Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, reaching USD XX billion by 2029 from USD 108.2 billion in 2020.

Radial truck and bus tires are the perfect choices for fleets and businesses that need a rugged tyres that can handle both wet and dry conditions. Today, there is a range of radial trucks and bus tires from different manufacturers that offer varying sizes and specifications.

The radial tire market is witnessing growth owing to the increasing demand for high-performance commercial vehicles and the increased popularity of luxury cars. The radial tire market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type and application. Commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses, vans, and freight carriers are major users of radial tires. Passenger vehicles such as sedans, coupes, and sports cars also use radial tires. Increasing demand for efficient and fuel-efficient vehicles is bolstering the demand for radial tires.



Truck And Bus Radial Tire Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The market is driven by the increasing use of trucks and buses for transportation purposes, as well as the increasing need for enhanced safety and performance. In addition, rising awareness about the benefits of using radial tires in these vehicles is also factors that are contributing to the growth of this market. The drivers for the growth of this market are the increasing demand for trucks and buses, as well as the increase in the number of industries that use these vehicles. There are several factors that are contributing to this growth, such as the rising popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles, which necessitate better tires that can handle a variety of terrains. Additionally, stringent government regulations pertaining to fuel efficiency are also boosting demand for truck and bus radial tires.

However, there are several risks associated with this market, including increased competition from other tire types, lack of awareness among buyers about the benefits of radial tires, and fluctuating utility prices.



Truck And Bus Radial Tire Market Keyplayers

Some major players in the truck and bus radial tire market are Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and China National Tyre & Rubber Corporation.



Truck And Bus Radial Tire Market Segmentations

By Sales channel Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market has been segmented into:

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

By Application Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market has been segmented into:

• Trucks

• Buses



