Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market forecast, the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.41 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market is due to the rising prevalence of valvular heart disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market share. Major players in the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market include Boston Scientific, Edward life sciences, Medtronic, Livanova, Abbott.

Companies in this market are increasingly preferring polymer valves over traditional mechanical and bio-prosthetic valves/tissue valves. Polymer heart valves are prosthetic heart valves made of polymeric materials and have better functioning than tissue and mechanical heart valves. Mechanical heart valves come with a lifelong requirement of using blood-thinning medication to prevent blood clotting whereas bioprosthetic heart valves come with a short life span that needs several replacements and have a risk of valve degradation. Polymeric heart valves on the other hand support better blood flow and reduce the risk of blood clotting and therefore do not have the disadvantages of tissue and mechanical valves. Therefore, various companies are focusing on the development of polymeric heart valve technologies, For instance, in July 2022, Shanghai Medics, a Shanghai-based medical technology company developed new synthetic heart valve. The new valve is developed using polymer nanomaterial and has a longer lasting life of 20 to 25 years.

• By Type: Transcatheter Heart Valve, Tissue Heart Valve, Mechanical Heart Valve

• By Application: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres

• By Product Type: Repair Products, Mitral Valve Repair Devices, Tricuspid Valve Repair Devices

• By Technology: Biological Valve, Decellularized Valve

• By Geography: The global prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prosthetic-heart-valve-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment are artificial heart valves that are implanted in the heart of a patient with valvular heart disease.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment global market size, drivers and trends, prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market research helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market research analysis and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

