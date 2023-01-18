G-CSF Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors Market Size Expected To Reach $9.94 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's G-CSF Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's G-CSF Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “G-CSF Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the g-csf granulocyte colony stimulating factors market. As per TBRC’s g-csf granulocyte colony stimulating factors market forecast, the g-csf granulocyte colony stimulating factors market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.94 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the g-csf granulocyte colony stimulating factors market is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest g-csf granulocyte colony stimulating factors market share. Major players in the g-csf granulocyte colony stimulating factors market include BioCad, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG.

In December 2021, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specialising in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medicines, acquired Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc for an amount of $800 million. Through this acquisition, G-CSF drugs would be added to the Novartis portfolio, increasing gene therapy research capabilities and bringing ophthalmic innovation to treat and prevent blindness globally. Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc is a UK-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering in the research and development of biosimilars for the treatment of eye related diseases.

• By Type: Lenograstim (Granocyte), Filgrastim (Neupogen, Zarzio, Nivestim, Accofil), Long Acting (Pegylated) Filgrastim (Pegfilgrastim, Neulasta, Pelmeg, Ziextenco), Lipegfilgrastim (Lonquex)

• By Application: Oncological Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiencies, Chronic And Autoimmune Disorders, Other Applications

• By Product: Tablet, Capsule, Other Products

• By Geography: The global G-CSF Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

G-CSF (granulocyte colony stimulating factors) refers to a type of colony-stimulating factor that aids in the bone marrow's ability to produce more white blood cells. Patients who have specific tumours, neutropenia brought on by some types of chemotherapy, or severe persistent neutropenia unrelated to cancer treatment are all treated with G-CSF. Filgrastim and Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor are other names for it.

G-CSF Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The G-CSF Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on g-csf granulocyte colony stimulating factors global market size, drivers and trends, g-csf granulocyte colony stimulating factors global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and g-csf granulocyte colony stimulating factors market growth across geographies.

